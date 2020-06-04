Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan Offered by Nicholls St.

A local prep standout at the quarterback position has received another Division I offer.

Parker Seilhan, a student at Notre Dame High School in Crowley, La., reported on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Nicholls St.

For Seilhan, it's his second Division I offer, who was extended an offer be the Air Force Academy in April.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Seilhan is a dual-threat quarterback.

Currently a junior, Seilhan is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.