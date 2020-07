A local prep basketball standout has received his first collegiate offer, in the form of a state school.

Jon'Quarius McGhee, currently a student at Opelousas High School, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Nicholls St.

A 6-foot-2 point guard, McGhee was named an honorable mention Class 4A All-State selection last season.

McGhee is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.