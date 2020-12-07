Little Girl Dancing with the Mailman will Make Your Day [VIDEO]

Twitter user Rex Chapman shared this video of a little girl who dances with the mailman, and it will make your day.

According to the video, since the little girl could stand she would dance with the mailman through the front window every day he delivered mail.

As you can see in the video, even the neighbors noticed the mailman dancing and took a video from their vantage point.

The mail carrier's name is Ian, and people in the neighborhood all agree that he brings joy into their lives each day with a smile and a wave.

Let's take a lesson from this little girl and make the most of what we are given, and take a lesson from Ian because waves and smiles are free, and they are contagious.