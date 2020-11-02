Woman Scares Self After Noticing Her Own Earring [VIDEO]

Apparently, she forgot what he was wearing.

This woman frightened herself while at the dinner table. She was filming herself when she thought that a spider was on her ear.

As it turns out, it was one of her earrings! I assume she wore this earring for Halloween and never removed it, thus she forgot she had it on.

Well, when she noticed it while filming herself, she lost it. Luckily for her, I think she realized really quick that this was NOT a real spider, it was one of her accessories.

Oh, boy.