Man Asks Brother With Down Syndrome to Be His Best Man [VIDEO]

Hold back the tears.

Watch as a man asks his brother, who has down syndrome, to be his best man in his upcoming wedding.

A message was in a bottle and the young boy dug up the bottle with the special message in it. It doesn't get much better than this.

Look, there's a lot of negative news out there and we're all consumed by it, thus I'd encourage you to share this one with your friends on social media.

How precious is this video below?