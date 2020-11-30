See How Opelousas Has Changed Over the Years [VIDEO]

Acadiana has deep roots including the town of Opelousas. From the beautiful 19th century brick sidewalks that line the historic district to the historic Le Vieux Village, with its 19th century cottages, you’re sure to get a piece of the colorful history.

I came across a video of Opelousas in 1997 posted on YouTube and had to share it in hopes to bring back memories for some. One person commented about the video saying, “Opelousas born and raised and I always wondered how it looked and this was a year before I was born.”

If you’d like to see what has changed in Opelousas after nearly 24 years, check out this cool video. You’ll even get a shot of the old K&B Drug Store.

Opelousas is Louisiana’s third-oldest city and is part of Louisiana’s Main Street Program with beautiful antique shops, boutiques, and Cajun restaurants. Many tourists visit Opelousas to see the antebellum, Victorian and early 20th century buildings. Today, Opelousas may be best known for the Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino.