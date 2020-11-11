Bridge Gives Way: Close Call for TV Crew

A section of a bridge gave way due to heavy rains/flooding just feet away from a television crew as they were getting their shot.

The Fox46 crew out of Charlotte, NC, is counting their blessings after they experienced (and were nearly victims of) the collapse, shown in the video below.

This video serves as a great example of how dangerous and unpredictable floodwaters are; the realization of the power of rushing water is almost unfathomable.

We're glad that the crew is safe, but I'm certain they'll think twice about standing on a bridge with raging floodwaters flowing underneath.

(FOX46)