‘Jessie’s Girl 2′ by Coheed and Cambria Feat. Rick Springfield [VIDEO]

Ok, “Jessie’s Girl” lovers, we have a sequel. I thought sequels were just for movies but apparently they can be done for songs too. Coheed and Cambria wrote “Jessie’s Girl 2”, a sequel to the Rick Springfield classic hit, “Jessie’s Girl”. The best part about it is that Rick even makes an appearance in the video.

According to People.com, “Jessie’s Girl 2” lyrics tell us what happens when Springfield actually got Jessi’s girl, and she ended up being a psychopath. So, naturally, he regrets it. We also learn that Jessie actually let her go without a fight because he knew she was nuts.

Something really cool that Coheed and Cambria do in the song adds a little nod to another ‘80s classic by Tommy Tutone, “Jenny”. In the song, now that he realizes Jessie’s Girl is crazy, he changes his phone number to “867-5305”, but he still can’t get rid of her.

Coheed and Cambria said it was the global pandemic that actually got them to put “Jessie’s Girl 2” into play, but they had been playing around with the idea for it since 2019. They threw the idea out to Springfield over Instagram Live and the two ended up coming together to pick up where Jessie’s Girl left off.

“Jessie's Girl 2" is available for pre-order on a 7-inch vinyl release, which will debut Sept. 4. The vinyl will also include a side B director's cut version of the song.

Check out the lyrics to Jessie’s Girl 2 below.

"Jessie's Girl 2" by Coheed and Cambria feat. Rick Springfield

So a miracle happened

And I got my wish

(You see) Jessie saw it fitting

(Strange to me then, makes sense to me now) I go and take what’s his

Oh, He did me dirty...

Cause things got funny as time exposed (That didn’t, that didn’t, nothing can stop her) The flip side of Jessie’s Girl

That know one knows

She’s out of, she’s out of

She’s out of her mind

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

Sure, I probably deserved it

(Damn right yes you did)

(Damn right yes you did, boy)

What kind of friend was I?

The hunter became the hunted

(Strange to me then, makes sense to me now) When I creeped into her life

Oooh, so I changed my number

To 867-5305

(That didn’t, that didn’t, that didn’t stop her) She wouldn’t let me leave the house alive She’s out of, she’s out of, she’s out of her mind

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

It’s sure seemed strange He put up no fight

When she broke his heart That fateful night

Jessie played sincere

He sure seemed cool

What I hadn’t known was I was his fool We’re married now

House, Job, Three Kids

Dreaming of what life could have been Stranded on the if’s and maybe’s

Had I left that monster in the 80’s

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better