Lafayette High’s Xan Saunier Offered By D-III School

A local prep standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by a Division III institution in the northern part of the country.

Xan Saunier, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media recently that has has been extended an offer by Rose-Hulman Institute, an NCAA Division III school, located in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Also last week, Saunier received his first Division I offer from Davidson College, an FCS school located in Davidson, North Carolina.

Earlier in May, Saunier received his first offer, from Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like Rose Hulman and all NCAA Division III schools, do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback, Saunier is also an outfielder on the Lafayette High baseball team.

Also an outstanding student, Saunier reportedly carries a 4.3 GPA.

Saunier is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.