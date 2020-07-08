Lafayette High’s Oliver Craddock Offered by DIII School

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to continue his athletic/academic career by a school in the northern part of the United States.

Oliver Craddock, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Case Western Reserve University, an NCAA Division II school, located in Cleveland, Ohio.

In May, Craddock was offered by two other Division III schools, Davidson College and Louisiana College.

NCAA Division III schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker/safety, Craddock is an outstanding student, carrying a 4.3 GPA, while reportedly scoring a 35 on his ACT.

Craddock is scheduled to graduate from Lafayette High next spring.