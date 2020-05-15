Louisiana College Offers LHS’s Xan Saunier

A local prep standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by a state school.

Xan Saunier, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media on Thursday that has has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback, Saunier is also an outfielder on the Lafayette High baseball team.

Also an outstanding student, Saunier reportedly carries a 4.3 GPA.

Saunier is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.