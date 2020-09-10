Lafayette High’s Grant Fontenot Commits to SEC School

One of the top prep pitching arms in the Acadiana area, as well as the state of Louisiana, is apparently going to play his future college baseball at an SEC school.

Grant Fontenot, who currently attends Lafayette High, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Texas A&M.

A 6--foot-3 right-hander, Fontenot is a power pitcher, with a fastball that already reportedly tops out in the lower 90's.

Fontenot, who is scheduled to graduate high school next spring, plays travel ball for Team Louisiana.