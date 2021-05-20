Jourdyn Campbell Commits to UL Softball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have another new face on their 2022 college softball roster.

Infielder Jourdyn Campbell, who played the last two seasons at Texas A&M, shared on social media on Wednesday that she is transferring to Louisiana.

Campbell compiled five hits over 35 at-bats for Texas A&M this season, after starting all 26 games for the Aggies as a freshman in the shortened 2020 season, hitting .329, while being named to the SEC All-Academic Team.

A shortstop all four years during her prep career, Campbell began her career at Channelview High School, located in Channelview, Texas, before finishing her last three years at Kingwood High School, located in Kingwood, Texas.

At Kingwood, Campbell received many accolades, after posting a career .382 batting average, to go along with 19 home runs over three seasons.

Campbell was listed as a top 230 recruit coming out of high school.

Campbell will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Louisiana.