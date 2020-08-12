Lafayette High’s Thaos Figaro Offered by Richmond

A local prep football standout has been extended an offer by a school in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Thaos Figaro, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that has been offered by the University of Richmond.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker/defensive end, Figaro currently played at Acadiana but transferred to Lafayette High for his senior season to play for his dad, Cedric Figaro, a former NFL linebacker, and the Lions' new head coach.

Earlier this month, Figaro was offered by Army.

Last month, Figaro was offered by Mercer.

Figaro shared in June that he was offered by two SWAC schools, Southern and Alcorn St.

In May, Figaro was offered by two Southland Conference schools, Northwestern St. and Nicholls St., as well as Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school located in Hickory, North Carolina.

Figaro is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.