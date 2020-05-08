Is This the Popeyes Spicy Fried Chicken Recipe?

Have you tried tirelessly to try and figure out the Popeyes Spicy Chicken recipe but just haven't gotten it nailed yet? If so, then today looks like a deliciously lucky day for you.

Wwmeal.com recently posted this Popeyes Spicy Chicken recipe and after giving it a once over, it looks like this could definitely be what you're looking for.

This recipe is listed for the spicy fried chicken, not the spicy chicken sandwich but I'm sure it would work great for both.

By the way, wwmeal.com has a ton of great recipes, so you should absolutely go digging through their site for more like this.

If you give this a try, please let me know how close this recipe is!

From wwmeal.com -

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs

1/3 cup water

1 cup hot red pepper sauce (e.g. Louisiana Hot Sauce)

4 cups flour

2 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoon paprika

3 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1-quart buttermilk, optional

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder, to taste

2 1/2 pounds chicken, cut into pieces

Peanut oil, for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

Place cut-up chicken in a large bowl, and cover with buttermilk. If you have the time, cover and chill for two hours, or overnight. This is optional but will give the chicken more flavor and moisture.

In a large bowl, add eggs, water, and red pepper sauce. Whisk until combined.

In a large gallon freezer bag, mix flour, pepper, paprika, and cayenne.

If you marinated the chicken, remove it from the buttermilk now. Sprinkle chicken lightly with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Place all chicken pieces in a freezer bag with flour mixture. Shake until all pieces are evenly coated.

Remove chicken pieces one at a time, shaking excess flour. Dip each piece in the egg mixture, and return to the bag of flour. After all pieces of been dipped in the egg mixture and put back in the bag, give it a second shake to coat chicken pieces again.

Heat oil in a deep fryer or deep pan to 350°F.

Working in batches, drop each piece of chicken into the hot oil. Fry for 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown, turning occasionally if oil does not completely cover the chicken. Keep in mind that dark meat chicken takes longer to cook than white meat. Watch your wing segments, as well; these will finish cooking first.