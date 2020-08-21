Here Are The 8 Sauces You’ll Find In Every Louisiana Packet Drawer

We don't waste anything in south Louisiana.

I can walk into just about any home at this very second, and chances are I will find a "packet drawer." By (unofficial) definition, the packet drawer is that one drawer that is full of condiments—specifically the "extra" sauces that ended up in the drawer after being acquired in the local drive-thru or takeout spots.

It can be dipping sauce, some type of seasoned sauce, or just plan packets of sauce; whatever the flavor, we hold onto it like our lives depended on it.

I asked a solid group of Louisiana residents what sauces were the best and the results were pretty wide-ranging. So let's run down a list of the best.