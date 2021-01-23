The Best Biscuit You Will Ever Eat, Period

Biscuits are a big deal in the south. And a lot of folks claim to make the best biscuit in town, some even claim to make the best biscuit in the world. From restaurants to your little Cajun grandma, folks down south take pride in their biscuit-making skills.

Like you, I enjoy a good homemade biscuit. Am I a biscuit expert? I don't have a certificate from the biscuit institute, but I've enjoyed food from all around the world for 57 years. I think that makes me qualified to know a good biscuit when I taste one.

Acadiana native and local homemaker and mom Stacy Garbarino makes the best biscuit I've ever eaten. She brings them by the radio station about once a month. She'll also bring in homemade preserves, banana nut bread and on occasion complete meals. She's not a professional chef but she should be. Stacy Garbarino is one of the most selfless, sweet and kind individuals you'll ever meet. Everything she's ever made for us at the radio station has been amazing...but she has a special knack for biscuits.

Stacy's biscuits are the best biscuits you will ever eat, period. I have never eaten a better biscuit in my life. Her regular plain biscuits are melt in your mouth perfection.

On Tuesday, she surprised us with her new creation, chocolate chip biscuits. Like her regular biscuits only with chocolate chips.

Most of you have had a pancake or waffle with chocolate chips, but I bet most of you have never had a biscuit with chocolate chips. And not just any biscuit with chocolate chips, these are Stacy Garbarino original biscuits with a twist.

So what do you get when you take the greatest biscuit to ever come out of an oven and add the sweet sexy taste of chocolate? The best biscuit in the world!

Garbarino was so kind as to share the recipe with us and gave us the green light to share it with you.

Here's what you'll need to make Stacy Garbarino's chocolate chip biscuits in your own oven:

4 cups Pioneer Original Biscuit and Baking Mix

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Sprite

1/2 stick of butter

1/2 bag chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients together, except for the butter. Flour a surface with Pioneer Original Biscuit and Baking Mix. Turn out mixture and top with more Pioneer Original Biscuit and Baking Mix (mixture will be super sticky). Kneed 4 to 5 times until a nice consistency. Take a scoopful of the mixture and pat it out into an oval shape. Melt 3/4 of a stick of butter and pour into the bottom of a medium-sized baking pan. Add oval-shaped biscuits and bake 20 minutes at 425 degrees. When finished, melt the rest of the butter and brush the top of each hot biscuit.