Popeyes Announces New ‘Cajun Flounder’ Fish Sandwich
Popeyes has announced the addition of a new menu item: the Cajun Flounder Sandwich.
For a limited time, Popeyes is offering the sandwich on its menu.
Our all-new Flounder Fish Fillet, served on a warm and toasted buttery brioche bun, with crisp barrel cured pickles and tartar sauce. - popeyes.com
When packaged in a Medium Combo, it'll give you between 707-1,418 calories to work off, but if it tastes anything like their Spicy Chicken Sandwich, I'm in.
Yes, I am a fan of Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich. So much so, I could eat one each day. I don't, and I won't, but I could.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to head over and try one of these. With extra pickle and Spicy Chicken Sandwich sauce instead of tartar sauce. BRB
