Dairy Queen Treating You to Free Ice Cream This Friday

Yesterday, Taco Bell was hooking us up with free tacos and later this week another fast-food giant is unleashing the freebies.

Dairy Queen is celebrating summer by treating its customers to free ice cream this Friday, June 21. This also happens to be the first official day of summer.

At all participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations this Friday, you can get a free ice cream cone all day long.

Customers can choose from an Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, chocolate dipped cone or a regular vanilla cone.

There is a bit of a catch. First, the offer is only valid if combined with a purchase. Also, to get in on the deal you have to get a mobile coupon from the free Dairy Queen mobile app.

If that's not too much of a hoop to jump through, get their app here and enjoy a cool summer treat!