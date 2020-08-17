6 Ways to Keep Your Ice Cream from Getting Freezer Burn

How do you keep ice cream fresh and without getting that disgusting freezer burn? According to BenJerry.com, there are six simple tricks to keeping your creamy treat delicious and safe from the necessary, yet harmful environment of your freezer.

No matter how expensive or how high the quality, your freezer will eventually destroy whatever ice cream you put in it. The objective is to help your ice cream fight to stay fresh as long as possible.

Freezer burn is caused by the warm air from outside of your freezer. Warm air sucks some of the moisture out of the ice cream. That moisture is what forms ice crystals once it refreezes. Here are six ways to make sure moisture does not attack your ice cream.