Blue Bell Releases New Flavor Cookies ‘n Cream Cone

Blue Bell Ice Cream has just announced the release of a new flavor that will have us all running to the nearest store to scoop it up!

Remember the Cookie Cone ice cream you used to get at school? Well, Blue Bell says their new Cookies 'n Cream Cone flavor is inspired by that delicious, nostalgic ice cream you remember loving when you were a kid.

Blue Bell Cookies 'n Cream Cone Ingredients

In a press release announcing the new flavor, Blue Bell says their Cookies 'n Cream Cone is a "creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce."

Sounds really good right? You'll need to make sure pick some up soon because Blue Bell says Cookies 'n Cream Cone is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

From Blue Bell Ice Cream -

“We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson added. “Cookies ’n Cream Cone is a new twist on an old favorite that we know Cookie Cone fans will enjoy!”

Blue Bell's new Cookies 'n Cream Cone is available starting today (02/25/21).