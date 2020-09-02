Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces Fudge Brownie Decadence Flavor
Bring it on.
Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced that their Fudge Brownie Decadence flavor will be in stores as of today, September 3, 2020.
Yes, as soon as I get off of work today I am going out to get this. What a way to end the Summer of 2020!
According to Blue Bell, their latest flavor will consist of "Luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes."
We hope you enjoy it!!