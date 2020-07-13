McDonald’s is Giving Away Free Fries Today to Celebrate National French Fry Day

Today is National French Fry Day. Hooray!

Let's all celebrate by cooking our favorite cut of fry - crinkle, steak, shoestring, waffle, curly...well, you get the idea.

Or you could just go to McDonald's and get some free fries. That's right, to celebrate the day, the fast-food giant is offering a free medium fry exclusively through the McDonald's mobile app.

(Do keep in mind that this is only available at participating locations.)

Once you download the McDonald's app, you have a few options for how you can get to the deal. You can either use Mobile Order and Pay and go to pick up your order or you can scan the deal code at the drive-thru, front counter, or kiosk, where applicable.

Either way, you got free fries coming your way.

No purchase is necessary to get your free fries, but it is limited to one per customer.

If any other restaurant is offering free fries today, please give us a shout so we can give you a shout.