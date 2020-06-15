Study Says McDonald’s Fries Might Cure Baldness

We have been surrounded by bad news in 2020, but this might be the bright spot in our world, well at least for awhile. A study from Japan's Yokohama National University says researchers used a chemical found in the wildly popular french fries at McDonalds to actually grow hair follicles in mice. Ummmm, I'm no rocket scientist, but this sounds kind of amazing to me.

The study basically is looking to grow hair where it wasn't there before, and researchers used dimethylpolysiloxane, which is an additive in french fry oil to test their theory. The study suggests that if the chemical can be used to grow hair on mice, it might also work on humans. If you are watching cable tv late at night, then you already know how popular hair regeneration products are. Undoubtedly, they are the holy grail of infomercials. Just sayin'.

According to USA Today, on the McDonald' website, it states that dimethylpolysiloxane is "used as an anti-foaming agent in the oil used to fry foods including french fries, Chicken McNuggets and fried fish sandwiches." Again, I'm not a rocket scientist, but this seems to suggest that you can't just gobble down tons of hot fresh fries, and have a full head of hair by week's end. The study also seems to suggest that the dimethylpolysiloxane can't be used alone to grow the hair, but rather to create vessels in which the hair follicle germs could grow. This might be the best news we've had all week. And we promise to stay on top of this story for everyone who is already heading to the drive thru line at McDonalds.