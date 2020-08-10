Are These the Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Louisiana?
Even in the middle of a worldwide pandemic I am always on the look out for fun road trips around the state. I mean, there is so much to explore besides the obvious tourist traps in Louisiana.
A friend told me about The Crazy Tourist, which is a website that covers travel destinations all around the world. It's a great resource for places and things that might not be top of mind if you are researching travel spots. I like to call them off the beaten path, or hidden gems. So, I was very interested when I saw a list of the most beautiful places to visit in Louisiana on their site. There are some places on there that even locals might not have visited yet, but are so worth checking out. The list is below, and be sure to let me know some of your favorites if they aren't on here.
- Garden District, New Orleans. Take the cable car for a fun rife through this area
- Oak Alley Plantation, Vacherie. Opened in 1837, and supposedly used for filming part of the movie "Gone With the Wind"
- Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Consists of six separate sites and a park headquarters, but they are temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- French Quarter, New Orleans. The oldest neighborhood in a city filled with historic neighborhoods. It is also the site fo one of my favorite festivals - The annual French Quarter Festival
- Louisiana Swamp Tour. Try the ones based in the Atchafalaya Basin, y'all
- Jungle Gardens, New Iberia. A must stop if you are headed to Avery Island to visit the Tabasco plant. Lush and beautiful
- Mississippi River. Try the River Road from Baton Rouge to New Orleans for gorgeous views of this famous river
- Atchafalaya Basin. The largest river basin the United States
- Melrose Plantation, Natchitoches. Former home of world famous folk artist Clementine Hunter, who was a slave on the plantation at one time.
- Chauvin Sculpture Garden, New Orleans. Quirky and fun
- Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge 23,000 acres of marshes and wildlife right in the middle of New Orleans
- Horace Wilkinson Bridge, Baton Rouge. The big one that crosses the Mississippi River when you are entering or leaving our capital city
- St Louis Cathedral, New Orleans. A beautiful and historic place of worship that is also one of the most photographed locations in the Crescent City
- Venice. Located in Plaquemines parish, this is the starting point for service and transport for off-shore petroleum platforms, as well as commercial and recreational fishing
- Avery Island Bird Sanctuary. Avery Island has so much to offer, so plan on making a day of it to see everything
- Christmas in New Orleans. City Park is transformed with over a million twinkling lights every holiday season during Celebration in the Oaks