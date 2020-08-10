Are These the Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Louisiana?

Even in the middle of a worldwide pandemic I am always on the look out for fun road trips around the state. I mean, there is so much to explore besides the obvious tourist traps in Louisiana.

A friend told me about The Crazy Tourist, which is a website that covers travel destinations all around the world. It's a great resource for places and things that might not be top of mind if you are researching travel spots. I like to call them off the beaten path, or hidden gems. So, I was very interested when I saw a list of the most beautiful places to visit in Louisiana on their site. There are some places on there that even locals might not have visited yet, but are so worth checking out. The list is below, and be sure to let me know some of your favorites if they aren't on here.