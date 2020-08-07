So, You Want to be a Virtual Fan at Pels Games? Here’s How

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How great is it to have NBA basketball back? Have you enjoyed being able to watch some live basketball as all 22 teams either warm-up for the playoffs or are fighting for a playoff spot?

I know I have and I know you've seen all the virtual fans the NBA has recruited to be a part of whoever is the home team during a bubble game.

How do you become part of the virtual fan base you see when you watch these games? Is it possible for you or me to get a chance to virtually support the Pelicans on their 2020 playoff push?

Yes!

Specifically for the Pelicans, you can sign up right through their website by clicking here.

All you have to do is fill out the application on the website and follow these simple rules:

Sign in 45 minutes before tip-off and cheer for the Pelicans for the entire game

Have only one person per seat/screen used.

Have access to a laptop or tablet with webcam capability.

Download the Microsoft Teams App.

Refrain from use of profanity or obscene gestures, language or clothing.

Follow those rules and fill out the application and you're entered for the opportunity to support the Pels as they push for the playoffs.

Hurry though because there are only two more opportunities to be a virtual Pelicans fan in the NBA bubble as tonight's game against the Wizards and Sunday afternoon's game against the San Antonio Spurs are their final two home games.

Geaux Pels.

