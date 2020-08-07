Former LSU RB Derrius Guice Released Due to Domestic Violence

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to reports and an official statement from the Washington Football Team the organization has released former LSU running back Derrius Guice due to a domestic violence-related issue.

Here's the official statement via the Washington Twitter account:

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport here is what exactly Guice was charged with via his Twitter account:

"Washington RB Derrius Guice faces one count of strangulation, which is a felony, 3 counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property, per Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He turned himself into authorities this afternoon."

This is a bad look for the once-promising running back out of LSU who just hasn't been able to get or stay on the field due to multiple knee injuries he's suffered in his young career.

With this latest news who knows if he'll ever get an opportunity to play in the NFL ever again or even if he even should. There's absolutely no room for domestic violence in the world, it's a human issue, I hope the woman is okay and that Guice gets the help he needs.

Rapoport also had this to add with a similar question:

"Washington RB Derrius Guice came into the league with serious character concerns from his time at LSU. There was an incident teams were scurrying to research right before the draft, leading to his fall out of the first round. After these charges, will Guice play football again?"

