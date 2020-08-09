Acadiana Asked What They Wanted as Their Last Meal, Gumbo Not #1

What would people in Acadiana want as their last meal on Earth? Here in Louisiana, there is so much delicious food, is it impossible to say? 100 people from Acadiana responded to the question, "You only have one meal left on this Earth, what would it be?"

Gumbo, believe it or not, was not the number one answer. But surprisingly, spaghetti made the Top 5.

One thing is for sure, people of Acadiana love to eat. And much of what we enjoy comes from our beloved Gulf of Mexico. May you have many, many meals before you have your last. Eat, be happy, love hard and laugh.