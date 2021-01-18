Make Any Piece of Meat Tender, Put This On It

You bought the $8 steak at the grocery store instead of the $16 steak. No worries, let's make that $8 dollar steak taste like an expensive piece of meat.

For years consumers have been conditioned to buy the expensive piece of meat for the best steak eating experience. You've also been told if you brought home the cheap ribeye, you'd better also bring home meat marinade to soak it in. Not so.

Tenderizers may actually make poultry taste tough and rubbery.

There are literally hundreds of meat tenderizers in flavors from citrus to vinegar. And a quick search on Amazon.com will pull up page after page of instruments one can use to tenderize meat. There's no need for you to spend time in the marinade aisle of the grocery store or beating your kitchen counter with something you ordered in the mail.

For beef, pork, chicken and lamb the best tenderizer is yogurt. Yes, yogurt.

Screenshot From Guga Foods YouTube Video

Some of you true Cajun chefs may balk at the thought of using yogurt as a tenderizer but don't knock it until you've tried it.

Yogurt will slowly tenderize meat and poultry so perfectly, you'll be able to pull them apart with your fingers. In addition, the dairy and sugars in yogurt will carmelize when heated, giving meat and poultry the most amazing external texture and flavor.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Barcelona Enterprises.