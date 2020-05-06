To Wash Rice Or Not To Wash Rice, That Is The Question [VIDEO]

To wash or not to wash rice, that has been the question for a long time especially around these parts. So let's do this, let's cook two identical pots of rice. The only difference will be, the rice in one pot will be washed. Let's see what happens.

We'll use the same amount of rice, the same type of rice and we'll even use the exact same rice cooker for each. One pot of rice will be cooking washed rice, the other unwashed rice. We promise you'll be able to see the difference while the rice is cooking and when it's done.