Six Pictures From Acadiana You Can Smell With Your Eyes [Photos]

Growing up around Acadiana, there are certain smells that wind up being woven into our DNA. So strong in fact, that by simply seeing photos, your brain actually allows you to smell what you're looking at.

To prove it, check out the "Six Pictures of Acadiana You Can Smell With Your Eyes" below. You can smell, and even feel the glaze of a Meche's Donut on your fingers. Lean close to the picture of the Cajun Holy Trinity and you can actually smell the freshly chopped onions, garlic, and bell peppers.

Now, what's for dinner?