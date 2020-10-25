All the Corn Mazes You Can Visit in Louisiana

Fall is here and while most stores are already getting things ready for Christmas, let us not forget that one of the best holidays is in a few days - Halloween.

I mean, seriously, you get to eat candy corn all month and dress up like your favorite witch, ghoul, goblin, or disgruntled politician.

While a lot of thrill seekers are looking forward to getting the bejesus scared out of them at a haunted house near you, I'm looking forward to less of a thrill.

So, this is the year I finally make it to a corn maze. There are a few in the great state of Louisiana and I plan on hitting at least one or two of them.

If you have been to any corn maze in the state and have a review to share with me, please do so. If not, I'll blindly choose one and head to one of these beautiful nooks in our fair state and pass me a good ole time with the family.

Here is a list of some of the corn mazes you can visit here in Louisiana with a link to their website. And keep in mind that many of these have more for the kids to do than just the maze.

Cajun Country Corn Maze - Pine Grove - Open through November 29. www.cajuncountrycorn.com

CM Farms - Dry Creek - 12-acre "field of fun" is actually a field of sorghum (but fun all the same). www.cmfarmsllc.com

LSU AgCenter Botanic GardensCorn Maze - Baton Rouge - Open every Saturday in October. https://www.lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php

Dixie Maze Farms - Shreveport - Runs through November 7th and includes haunted options as well. www.dixiemaze.com

Curry Farms - Start - Corn maze, pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm. Maze runs through November 1. www.curryfarms.net

Know of other corn mazes? Email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.