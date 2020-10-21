Week 4 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Basile at Port Barre

Livonia at Beau Chene

Crowley at North Vermilion

FRIDAY

Teurlings at Carencro (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Cecilia at Breaux Bridge (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Acadiana vs. Ruston (@Grambling) (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Delcambre at Ascension Epis. (Listen/Watch Live on YouTube)

St. Martinville at Abbeville

Catholic at Loreauville

Church Point at Iota

Erath at Kaplan

Rayne at Eunice

Gueydan at Hamilton Christian

Highland at Covenant Christian

Houma Christian at Jeanerette

New Iberia at Lafayette

Lafayette Christian at Lake Arthur

Ville Platte at Mamou

North Central at Westminster

Opelousas at Northside

Pine Prairie at Northwest

Welsh at Notre Dame

Sacred Heart at Catholic P.C.

Sulphur at Southside (@TCHS)

Westgate at St. Thomas More

Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic

Berwick at Patterson

Centerville at Central Catholic

West St. Mary at Franklin

Morgan City at A.J. Ellender

St. Louis at Jennings

Natchitoches Central at St. Edmund