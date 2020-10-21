Week 4 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
THURSDAY
Basile at Port Barre
Livonia at Beau Chene
Crowley at North Vermilion
FRIDAY
Teurlings at Carencro (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)
Cecilia at Breaux Bridge (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Acadiana vs. Ruston (@Grambling) (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)
Delcambre at Ascension Epis. (Listen/Watch Live on YouTube)
St. Martinville at Abbeville
Catholic at Loreauville
Church Point at Iota
Erath at Kaplan
Rayne at Eunice
Gueydan at Hamilton Christian
Highland at Covenant Christian
Houma Christian at Jeanerette
New Iberia at Lafayette
Lafayette Christian at Lake Arthur
Ville Platte at Mamou
North Central at Westminster
Opelousas at Northside
Pine Prairie at Northwest
Welsh at Notre Dame
Sacred Heart at Catholic P.C.
Sulphur at Southside (@TCHS)
Westgate at St. Thomas More
Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic
Berwick at Patterson
Centerville at Central Catholic
West St. Mary at Franklin
Morgan City at A.J. Ellender
St. Louis at Jennings
Natchitoches Central at St. Edmund