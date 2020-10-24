Tropical Disturbance Given Near 100% Chance of Forming Depression in the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center shows the tropical disturbance we've all been watching now has a near 100% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently the disturbance is just southwest of Grand Cayman Island and is slowly becoming more organized as it moves toward Cuba and eventually, the southeastern area of the Gulf of Mexico.

At this point it's too soon to tell if this system will impact Louisiana, but The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of the system becoming a tropical depression over the next two days to almost 100%.

NOLA.com reports "environmental conditions are conducive for further development as the system shifts north and northwest, NHC said."

KATC's Rob Perillo -

"Even if a legitimate tropical system does develop (next name on the list is "Zeta"), and if it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico, it will encounter strong upper level westerly winds across the Northern Gulf limiting development down the line, and likely pushing the deeper tropical moisture east of the system, and ultimately pushing any system to the east/northeast."

If it becomes a named system, it will be called Zetta.