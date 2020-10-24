WATCH: Rays Even World Series With Dodgers On Wild Final Play [Video]

Wow.

It's the only word I can think of to describe game 4 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ultimately, the Rays won an absolute thriller by the score of 8-7 to even the series up at 2 games apiece.

Neither team ever led by more than 2 runs, in a back and forth contest that saw 4 lead changes.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the 9th, down 1 run with runners on first and second, Brett Phillips came up to the plate. Moments later, the game was over in one of the craziest endings to a World Series of all-time.

An RBI single by a player batting less than .200 who had never had a postseason hit, coupled with an E8, led to a wild walk-off win for the Tampa Bay Rays in game 4 of the World Series.

Watch for yourself.

Philips had not registered a hit in a month, was not on the roster for the ALCS, and was brought up to the World Series roster for defense.

"What a great team effort in this win. It took almost 28 guys. That's what's special about this team," said Phillips. "It takes everyone. Baseball is fun. Wow."

Wow.

An instant classic.

Game 5 is set for tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:08.