Buehler Dominates Rays as Dodgers Grab Hold of Series

Walker Buehler became the 7th Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher with a 10+ strikeout game in the World Series as he dominated for six innings and the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2.

LA now leads the best of seven World Series two games to one over Tampa Bay.

As mentioned, Walker Buehler was terrific, six innings pitched, three hits, one run, one walk, and those 10 strikeouts for the win.

On the other side, Charlie Morton had come into this game with a 0.57 ERA but he just didn't have his good stuff out on the mound on Friday night. Morton couldn't get out of the fifth inning (4.1) while he allowed seven hits, five runs, a walk, and six strikeouts.

The offense for the Dodgers came right in the first inning where Justin Turner tagged Morton for a solo shot.

They tacked on two more in the third when Max Muncy cracked a single to center to increase their lead to 3-0.

Then, LA played a little small ball as catcher Austin Barnes laid down a sacrifice squeeze and Mookie Betts singled home another run in the 4th to take a 5-0.

Finally, it was another big play by Barnes at the dish as he tattooed a ball for a solo home run off of John Curtiss.

The Rays scratched their runs in the bottom of the fifth when Willy Adames doubled home a run and then in the 9th Randy Arozarena struck for a solo job against Kenley Jansen.

Game four comes your way Saturday at 7:08p CT as Julio Urias will pitch for the Dodgers and the Rays have yet to name their starter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook