The Eight Ragin’ Cajuns Currently in the NFL

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have had 22 players drafted to the National Football League dating back to 1989 when the very first Cajun was drafted to the New England Patriots. In fact, it was our very own Ragin' Cajuns Pregame Show co-host Chris Gannon who played defensive end. Oddly enough he began his career with the San Diego Chargers before spending the final four years of his career with the Patriots.

Gannon would play in 40 games during his career including three starts, he recovered two fumbles and recorded half of a sack.

As they say, "In order to know where you're going you need to know where you come from." Yes, Moana said that from the Disney movie Moana, it's a great quote.

Since Gannon was drafted the Cajuns had never had more than two players drafted within the same draft class. That was, until the 2020 NFL Draft in which they broke through that ceiling and had three players picked.

This past season they had offensive lineman Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson along with running back Raymond Calais drafted.

As it sits right now, Louisiana currently has eight players as parts of various NFL organizations. Let's take a look and see where each of them is located at this time.

