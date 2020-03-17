VC’s Drew Lege Offered by Yale

A local rep football standout has received an offer from a prestigious Ivy League school.

Drew Lege, who currently attends Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, Louisiana, shared on social media that he has been offered by Yale.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback, Lege garnered All-District and All-State accolades in 2019.

Currently a junior, Lege is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.