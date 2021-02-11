College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

 

What college football programs have the most victories in the history of the sport?

Well, the Mount Union Purple Raiders, who have the most wins among NCAA Division III schools with 809 wins, failed to make this list, as did the Pittsburg St. Gorillas, who have the most wins among NCAA Division II schools with 719 wins.

LSU falls just a little outside of the top ten, with 817 all-time wins, which places the Tigers at number 16.

Below are the top ten college football programs, in terms of all-time wins, entering the 2021 season:

College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins

Filed Under: alabama crimson tide, college football programs with most all-time wins, harvard crimson, michigan wolverines, nebraska cornhuskers, notre dame fighting irish, ohio st. buckeyes, oklahoma sooners, penn st. nittany lions, texas longhorns, yale bulldogs
Categories: National Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top