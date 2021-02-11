College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins

What college football programs have the most victories in the history of the sport?

Well, the Mount Union Purple Raiders, who have the most wins among NCAA Division III schools with 809 wins, failed to make this list, as did the Pittsburg St. Gorillas, who have the most wins among NCAA Division II schools with 719 wins.

LSU falls just a little outside of the top ten, with 817 all-time wins, which places the Tigers at number 16.

Below are the top ten college football programs, in terms of all-time wins, entering the 2021 season: