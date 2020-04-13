Ascension Episcopal’s Clay Ancelet Receives First Offer

A local prep football standout has received his first collegiate offer, from an Ivy League school.

Clay Ancelet, who currently attends Ascension Episcopal High School, was extended an offer by Yale over the weekend.

Ivy League schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, Ancelet currently carries a 3.5 GPA and scored a 22 on his ACT.

Currently a junior at Ascension Episcopal, Ancelet is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.