STM’s Dominic Zepherin Commits to Ivy League School

One local prep standout is apparently going to play his future college football for a prestigious Ivy League school.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Yale.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Zepherin was a member of STM's Division II state title team in 2019 and was named to the All-Acadiana Team.

Scheduled to graduate this spring, Zepherin currently sports a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on his ACT.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls St., Army, Pennsylvania, Southern, Northwestern St. and Houston Baptist, Georgetown, Prairie View, Princeton, McNeese St., Fordham, Air Force, Navy, South Alabama.