UL Summer Commencement Ceremonies to Be Held Friday at Cajun Field

The University of Louisiana will be conferring undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees during Summer 2020 commencement ceremonies on Friday, August 7 at Cajun Field. The ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm.

Of course, ceremonies are usually held at the Cajundome, but due to the bans on large gatherings, university officials made the venue change.

Dr. Dianne Olivier will be the commencement speaker. She is the coordinator of the doctoral program in the Department of Education Foundations and Leadership in the College of Education. She holds the Joan D. and Alexander S. Haig/BORSF Endowed Professorship in Education.

University officials say seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing for up to four family members or friends of graduates who have reserved tickets.

Everyone attending, including graduates, will be required to wear masks. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the premises.

Guests are asked to enter the Cajun Field parking lot at West Congress St through Gate 4 and will begin filing into the stadium at 6:30 pm through Gates C and D.

The University's clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees will be allowed to carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

If you're unable to attend, the ceremonies will be livestreamed via the University's Facebook page and through the Cajundome's website.