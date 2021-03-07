Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Win Series, But Fall On Sunday To Houston Baptist In Extra Innings

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wrapped up their final game of a home series against the Houston Baptist Huskies on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Cajuns had chances to come back and win the battle late in the game, but were defeated by the Huskies 6-4.

Here is a look at the starting lineup for the Ragin' Cajuns, with Carter Robinson getting the Sunday start. @RaginCajunsBSB provided updates on Twitter all game.

UL started off behind after a bases loaded double put Houston Baptist ahead 3-0.

A stand up triple for Bobby Lada led to the Cajuns getting their first run of the day thanks to an RBI from Anthony Catalano.

The Huskies kept their lead through the entire game, extending it in the top of the 7th. The Ragin' Cajuns, however, couldn't capitalize with runners on and went into the 8th inning down by two runs.

Robinson was replaced by Connor Cooke in the 8th inning and he kept Houston Baptist quiet. The Cajuns were finally able to cut down on the deficit thanks to an RBI double from Carson Roccaforte. But, UL would end the inning only scoring the one run and the Huskies led 4-3 going into the 9th inning.

Cooke needed three outs to give the Cajuns offense a shot to come back and win the game in the bottom of the 9th. But, he would hit the first Houston Baptist batter that he faced and be replaced by Conor Angel.

Angel got off to a hot start, striking out the first Huskie he faced. He got the last two outs necessary with no damage done to the scoreboard and the Cajuns would have a shot at coming back.

With Houston Baptist up 4-3, Bobby Lada would leave off for the Cajuns. Lada was 3-3 on the day leading up to this at-bat and got to first base on a walk. The duel threat pitcher/hitter Brandon Talley came in the game to pinch-hit for his second plate appearance of the season and got deep into a full count with no outs and a man on first. This is when Lada got caught leaning off of first base and was picked off by the HBU pitcher. Talley got a ball-four walk on the next pitch he saw.

CJ Willis came to the plate with one out and Sam Riola pinch-running on first base. Willis was able to draw a walk of his own to put Cajuns on first and second with Tyler Robertson up to bat. Robertson produced exactly what UL needed, hitting a big-bouncing grounder through the left side of the infield to get Riola home. The Ragin' Cajuns tied up the ball game 4-4 with two men on and one out in the bottom of the 9th.

Connor Kimple got up to the plate and worked into a full count of his own, but struck out swinging to make it two outs. Ben Fitzgerald would be UL's last shot at winning this game in regulation.

Fitzgerald was fighting hard at the plate, but a ball in the dirt at home sent both Cajuns advancing bags. A throw down to second base was a tad late, but an over-slide by Robertson would throw a wrench in the Cajuns' 9th inning comeback. This ball game was going into extra innings.

Houston Baptist was able to jump back ahead in the top of the 10th with an RBI double. The score was 5-4 and Conor Angel's day would end there. David Christie was called out of the bullpen in hopes to limit any more damage.

Christie earned the first out after coming back from a 3-0 count he ended up with a strikeout to get the second out of the inning. But, a double by the Huskies gave them a second run in the inning. A pop out to Bobby Lada at shortstop would end HBU's turn at the plate and the Ragin Cajuns needed two more runs if they wanted to get this game tied once again.

Fitzgerald would get to continue his at-bat that was interrupted in the bottom of the 9th inning, but would fly out to the second baseman. This would bring Roccaforte to the plate with one out in the inning. Roccaforte would ground out to the third baseman and left the Cajuns' hopes of winning up to Nick Hagerdorn.

Unfortunately, Hagedorn would pop out to the first baseman and end the game with the Huskies coming out on top.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns fell to (9-4) on the season after winning the home series two games to one over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

