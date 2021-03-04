Capacity Changes Under Phase 3 For Russo Park In Lafayette – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Games

With the state of Louisiana moving into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery efforts, changes will be coming at Russo Park when it comes to attendance at UL Ragin' Cajuns baseball games. With a 15% capacity increase, the amount of fans that will be able to attend games will be right under 2,000.

Details on the changes from @RaginCajuns and @RaginCajunsBSB on Twitter below.

According to the above announcement, top ranking RCAF investors that are season ticket holders will get first choice of new ticket locations.

Social distancing guidelines will still be in place as they have been so far this season. Masks will still be required to enter Russo Park and required to be worn when in common places at the stadium.

A 15% percent bump in capacity means that a total of 1,897 fans will be able to attend Ragin' Cajuns baseball games under Phase 3 guidelines. Prorated ticket packages for current season ticket holders with either Vermillion or Blanc tickets will be $110.

Any newly available tickets that aren't sold after initial allocations will be available on a single-game basis.

For all of the details you need on Ragin' Cajuns Baseball this season, check out the un-official fan guide HERE.