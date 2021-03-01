Ragin’ Cajuns Sweep Rice On Sunday – Louisiana Has Hot Start To 2021 NCAA Baseball Season

The University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are off to an impressive (6-2) start to the 2021 season. With both pitching and hitting clicking for UL, a couple of standouts include Spencer Arrighetti, who has the sixth-most strikeouts in the Sun Belt, and Carson Roccaforte, who is tied for 4th place in hits throughout the NCAA.

The Cajuns got the brooms out on Sunday as the wind swirled for game three of the series against the Rice Owls at Russo Park. UL was down through 5 and-a-half innings by only one run, with Carter Robinson keeping the game in control. A bottom of the 5th two-run homer from Tyler Robertson propelled the Cajuns into the lead and they never looked back. @RaginCajunsBSB with the Twitter updates, as usual.

Josh Cofield added a pinch-hit RBI single for the Cajuns in the bottom of the 6th to make it 3-1, UL. The Ragin' Cajuns grabbed an extra before ending the 6th 4-1.

UL wanted more insurance to begin the final third of this game and the got it thanks to an RBI-double from short-stop, Bobby Lada, and a sacrifice fly to right field from catcher, Drake Osborn.

The Owls did their best to make it a closer game, adding two runs in the top of the 8th inning. But, the Cajuns had their mind made up that they were taking all three of these weekend-home games and finished Rice off with a score of 6-3.

The weekend sweep from the Cajuns after a tough mid-week loss to the LSU Tigers at home proved that this group has incredible potential and a will to win. With the defense evolving and adjusting and the lineup proving its depth, this Ragin' Cajuns baseball team has found the hot-start they were looking for in 2021 with a (6-2) record on their hands.

Head Coach for the Cajuns, Matt Deggs, joined ESPN 1420 on 'The Great Scott Show' to give his thoughts on the great weekend for the Cajuns along with the depth of the team, pitching staff, hitters that have stepped up, and much more.

One highlight out of the pitching staff for the Cajuns so far this year is Spencer Arrighetti, who is currently sixth in the Sun Belt Conference in strikeouts this season. Check out the post from @RaginCajunsBSB on Twitter below.

A hitter that has gotten off to a rocket-like start to the season is right-fielder Carson Roccaforte. Batting .500 through the first eight games of the season, he has wracked up a total of 13 hits on the year. That number puts him tied for 4th most hits for the entire NCAA per their official website.

One other really impressive statistic coming from Roccaforte is that he has had a hit in every single game so far this season, with multi-hit performances in the last handful of outings. That kind of consistency at the plate along with powerful support from guys like Tyler Robertson, Connor Kimple, Drake Osborn and Brennan Breaux means that there is no safe part of this Ragin' Cajuns lineup for opponents.

If opposing pitchers believe that they will get easy outings against the Cajuns this year, they will be in for a rude awakening. UL's lineup is deep as can be, with new threats emerging over the weekend like Bobby Lada. Lada played a solid short-stop and grabbed three RBI's against Rice while playing at Russo Park. The sophomore could see a lot more time in the lineup if he keeps swinging it the way he did over the weekend.

But that really is the DNA of this Ragin' Cajuns team, the depth. The pitching staff and field-players alike are showing that they are ready to compete each time they step out onto the field. There is consistency throughout and more names starting to shine with every opportunity granted. You even have guys like Brandon Talley, who has shown he can contribute as a pitcher and a hitter/field-player, making appearances at first base during Sunday's game against Rice.

Louisiana is quickly growing as a team and showing they are ready to win a lot of baseball games this year. Coach Matt Deggs has his players operating as professionals and wanting to play every single day. They won't have to worry about the opportunity to compete, as they have another five-game week ahead.

The Cajuns start off with a home-game against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 that was supposed to be an away game. But, due to ongoing construction of LA Tech's new field in Ruston, they have moved the game to Russo Park in Lafayette, LA.

For a fan guide to all things Ragin' Cajuns baseball for the 2021 season

A big thanks to @RaginCajunsBSB on Twitter for the updates all weekend long and throughout every Ragin' Cajuns baseball game.