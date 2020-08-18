SWAC Spring Football Schedule Released

The spring football schedule for the Southwestern Athletic Conference is set.

On Monday, the SWAC released the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season.

The schedule, which will run from February 27-May, when the SWAC title game is played, includes one non-conference open date for each team, along with six conference contests.

Southern will open their spring on February 27, when they travel to take on Alabama St., while Grambling will play host to Prairie View.

The Bayou Classic, featuring Southern and Grambling, is slated for April 17.

View the respective schedules for Southern and Grambling, below: