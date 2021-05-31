Four Louisiana Baseball Teams Part of NCAA Baseball Regionals
The field of 64 is set for the 2021 NCAA Regionals for college baseball, with four schools from the state of Louisiana still clinging to hopes of a national title.
The LSU Tigers, McNeese St. Cowboys, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Southern Jaguars will all be playing in different regionals.
LSU, who will be participating in its 33rd all-time regional, including their 10th-straight, will be part of the Eugene Regional, featuring the top-seeded Oregon Ducks, along with the second-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs, the third-seeded Tigers, and the fourth-seeded Central Connecticut Blue Devils.
LSU, who is 34-22 on the season, will play its first game in the regional on Friday night at 9 p.m. against Gonzaga.
McNeese St., who will be participating in its sixth all-time regional, including their second-straight, will be a part of the Fort Worth Regional, featuring the top-seeded TCU Horned Frogs, the second-seeded Oregon St. Beavers, the third-seeded Dallas Baptist Patriots, and the fourth-seeded Cowboys.
McNeese St., who is 32-28 on the season, will play its first game in the regional on Friday against TCU.
Louisiana Tech, who will be participating in its ninth all-time regional, including their first since 2016, will be playing host to the Ruston Regional, compiling of the top-seeded Bulldogs, as well as the second-seeded North Carolina St. Wolfpack, the third-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide, and the fourth-seeded Rider Broncs.
Louisiana Tech, who is the number 16 National Seed, will take on Rider in a first-round contest.
Southern, who is 20-28 on the season, will be a part of the Austin Regional, featuring the top-seeded Texas Longhorns, to go along with the second-seeded Arizona St. Sun Devils, the third-seeded Fairfield Stags, and fourth-seeded Jaguars.
Southern will face Texas in a first-round match-up in the regional.
Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, TCU, Mississippi St., and Texas Tech are the top eight seeds, who will also host Super Regional rounds, should they win.
The 9-16 seeds include Stanford, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Oregon, Florida, and Louisiana Tech.
View the complete NCAA postseason bracket.