Acadiana’s Ian Montz Receives Two More Offers

A local prep multi-sport standout received two more collegiate baseball offers recently, after receiving two others late last week.

Ian Montz, who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has received offers from Southern and ULM.

Montz was previously offered by Southern in football as well.

Last Friday, Montz shared that he received offers from both Northwestern St. and Blinn Junior College.

A former Louisiana baseball commitment, Montz decommitted from the Cajuns earlier this month.

An outstanding performer on the gridiron as well, Montz has been offered football scholarships by the likes of McNeese St., who also offered him in baseball, along with Nicholls St., Lamar, and Southern.

Montz has also been offered by Southeastern Louisiana.

A left-handed hitter who also throws from the left side, Montz is an outfielder, who also is used as a pitcher at the prep level.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Montz is a defensive back in football, helping the Wreckin' Rams to an unbeaten season and the Class 5A state title in 2019.

Montz is scheduled to graduate from Acadiana next spring.

It's one thing to have the opportunity to play a Division I college sport, and quite another to have the chance to play multiple sports, so there's no question that Montz is a talented athlete, who ranks as one of the best, not only in the Acadiana area, but in the state as well.