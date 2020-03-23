Acadiana’s Cam George Receives Multiple Offers

One local prep football standout is becoming quite popular in college football recruiting circles.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, was offered by three schools over the weekend, giving him nine total offers.

George was offered by Northwestern St., Southern, and Cornell.

Two weeks ago, George was offered by Coastal Carolina.

Earlier this month, George was offered by both Southeastern Louisiana and WKU.

Near the start of the month, George shared on social media that he visited UL.

The Cajuns have not yet offered George, although he has also received offers from Dartmouth, Grambling St., and Harding University.