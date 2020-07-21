SWAC Postpones Fall Sports

Another FCS conference, this one with ties to two state schools, has made the decision not to compete in any sports during the fall.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference, which features Southern and Grambling St. from the state of Louisiana, announced on Monday that they have made the decision to postpone all sports in the fall, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The SWAC joins the Ivy League, Patriot League, MEAC, A-10, and CAA as FCS conferences that will not compete in sports in the fall.

Football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country are on the list of postponed SWAC events.

As for football, the SWAC will move that sport to the spring, where they intend to play a seven-game conference schedule, beginning in late February or early March.

The SWAC, with schools located in Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas, has seen a continued increase of COVID-19 cases in many of those states, which played a prominent role in the decision.